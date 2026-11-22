Iran parks over 14 tankers at Kharg, uses ship-to-ship transfers
Iran has parked over 14 oil tankers at Kharg Island, its main export hub, even as a US naval blockade tries to keep its oil off the market.
By using ship-to-ship transfers, Iran seems to be working around sanctions and hiding where the oil is coming from.
Kharg Island handles nearly 90% of Iran's crude exports, so this move is a big deal for its economy.
CENTCOM warns ships aiding Iranian tankers
The US Central Command says any ship helping Iranian tankers move oil could be intercepted.
This warning follows news of a recent 200,000-barrel transfer in the Persian Gulf, another sign that sanctions evasion is still happening.
With exports way down from 2 million barrels a day, Iranian officials say they're determined to push back against the blockade and keep their oil flowing.