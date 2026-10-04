Iran parliament mulls NPT withdrawal amid 60% uranium enrichment
World
Iran's parliament is thinking about pulling out of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
This move comes as Iran remains committed to uranium enrichment (now allowed up to 60%), and tensions with the US and Israel keep heating up over its nuclear plans.
Iran threatens US and Israeli leaders
Leaving the NPT would not instantly mean Iran is making nuclear weapons, but it would definitely make things tenser with Western countries.
On top of that, Iran says it is determined to respond to the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and threatening retaliation against US and Israeli leaders.
All in all, these steps show Iran taking a bolder stance on the world stage, even as global pressure mounts.