Iran plans Kharg Island tanker convoy to defy US blockade
Iran is gearing up to send a group of oil tankers through a US naval blockade, hoping to get around tough restrictions that have slashed its oil exports and cost the country billions.
More than 14 tankers, many with their tracking systems switched off, are waiting at Kharg Island for the green light to signal their intention to exit the Gulf of Oman in the coming days.
Iran warns retaliation, demands sanctions relief
Iran says it's had enough of the economic squeeze: the blockade has already cost Iran over $30 billion in crude oil exports.
The government has warned that if US forces try to stop the convoy, it could hit back at oil sites in places like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, peace talks between Iran and the US are still stuck, with Iran demanding that Washington lift the blockade, ease sanctions and unfreeze assets before negotiations can progress.