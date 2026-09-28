Iran protests US aviation sanctions at ICAO, linking ICJ case
Iran has officially called out US aviation sanctions at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), saying these restrictions have seriously hurt its airlines and flight routes.
Announced by Abuzar Shiroudi, the protest includes evidence of the impact and ties into Iran's ongoing legal battle at the International Court of Justice over alleged attacks on its aviation sector.
US sanctions 27 Iranian airlines
On September 8, 2026, the US slapped sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines, accusing them of helping military logistics.
These moves have made it tough for Iran to run international flights, so they're now relying on regional hubs like Istanbul to stay connected to about 30 destinations worldwide.
Iran's Foreign Ministry is backing this protest and pushing for changes through legal channels.