Iran refuses United States talks, sets 7 conditions after sanctions
Iran just made it clear: no talks with the US unless seven conditions are met.
This comes after fresh US sanctions hit Iranian financial networks, and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf didn't mince words: he says Iran is ready to push back if Washington acts hostile.
Operation Economic Outcast targets shadow banking
The new US sanctions, called Operation Economic Outcast, target companies and exchange houses tied to Iran's shadow banking.
The US wants to cut off Iran's financial routes, but Iran isn't budging.
Their main demands? Lift the naval blockade, ease up on sanctions, and release frozen Iranian funds.
Ghalibaf summed it up by calling out recent US threats as proof that dealing with a strong-willed Iran isn't easy.