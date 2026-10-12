Iran rejects US proposal, Mohsen Rezaei threatens cables, data centers
Iran just turned down a recent US proposal to end its conflict, saying it didn't go far enough.
Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guard commander from Iran's top security council, said if things get worse, Iran might target cables, data centers, AI facilities, and other sites in the region.
For now, Iran wants more clarity on some unresolved issues.
Attacks escalate in Strait of Hormuz
This standoff comes after both sides tried and failed to revive peace talks earlier this year.
Since then, attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz have picked up.
The Guard's navy has warned that any ship on the strait that turns off navigation and identification systems would be "identified as hostile."
Meanwhile, Houthi rebels are ramping up attacks, making the whole situation even more complicated for everyone involved.