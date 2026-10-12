Iran rejects US reply to 7 Strait of Hormuz conditions
Iran has rejected the US response to its seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas.
Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's security chief and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said the US response just didn't address what really matters.
While messages continued through Qatari intermediaries, President Trump suggested things could still get sorted out soon.
Iran bars nuclear debate in talks
Iran insists its nuclear program isn't up for debate in these talks and is more focused on making Hormuz secure again.
The US proposals feel like old news to Iranian officials.
Right now, both sides are passing messages through Qatar and talking about building trust for any bigger deal down the road.
Meanwhile, Iran says it's ready if tensions rise further, but Trump has promised no military action before the November midterms.