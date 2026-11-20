Iran is pushing back against fresh US accusations that it's developing chemical and biological weapons.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei called the 2003 Iraq WMD episode "one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history," reminding everyone of the 2003 Iraq invasion, when faulty intelligence led to war.

He urged the world to be cautious and not repeat old mistakes, pointing out how similar allegations once shaped public opinion against Iraq.