Iran releases footage of Khamenei's damaged compound for 1st time
What's the story
Iranian state media has released footage of the damage to the Tehran compound of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes against Iran on February 28. The video, which is said to be the first of its kind, was released as Iran held week-long funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, who will be buried on Thursday in Mashhad. The 35-second clip shows extensive damage inside Imam Khomeini Hussainiya hall, including structural collapse and debris.
War escalation
Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli attack
According to reports, the hall was used by the late Supreme Leader to host important meetings and deliver public speeches. Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran. The attack also killed several family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter. His son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, who is now Iran's Supreme Leader, was injured in the strikes.
Twitter Post
Video shows scale of destruction
🚨JUST IN: Iranian TV airs first look at Khamenei's house after his elimnation. The video shows the destruction of his home and office pic.twitter.com/a26yNUgGB3— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 8, 2026
Final rites
Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad
Khamenei will be buried in his hometown Mashhad, northeastern Iran. This comes after a weeklong funeral procession through major cities like Tehran and Qom, as well as holy Shia cities Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. The casket was displayed at Tehran Grand Mosalla and paraded through city streets before being taken to Iraq. Chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" were heard as Khamenei's coffin was transported by a lorry toward the shrine of Imam Ali.