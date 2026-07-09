Iran releases footage of Khamenei's damaged compound for 1st time 

Final rites

Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad

Khamenei will be buried in his hometown Mashhad, northeastern Iran. This comes after a weeklong funeral procession through major cities like Tehran and Qom, as well as holy Shia cities Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. The casket was displayed at Tehran Grand Mosalla and paraded through city streets before being taken to Iraq. Chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" were heard as Khamenei's coffin was transported by a lorry toward the shrine of Imam Ali.