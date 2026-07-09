Iran says US airstrikes have killed 14 people, injured 78
What's the story
The Iranian Health Ministry has reported that United States airstrikes over the last two days have killed 14 people and injured 78 others. The strikes targeted five provinces of Iran on July 8 and 9, according to Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Centre. "Of the injured, 47 are still hospitalized and the rest have been discharged after receiving medical care," he said.
Targeted sites
US Central Command confirms strikes targeted military sites
The US Central Command said that the strikes targeted over 170 military sites in Iran. These included air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone infrastructure, naval capabilities, and facilities of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The command said the strikes were aimed at deterring further attacks on international shipping after Iran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Service disruption
Iran halts rail services between Tehran and Mashhad
In the wake of the attacks, Iran has suspended passenger rail services between Tehran and Mashhad. Operations were halted after the US military struck a section of the line earlier Thursday, state broadcaster IRIB reported. Railway authorities have dispatched technical teams to repair the damage as soon as possible. Stranded passengers are being transported by road to their destination.
Conflict intensification
First reported US strike on Iranian transportation infrastructure
Earlier on Thursday, Mehr News Agency reported that a projectile hit the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in northern Golestan province. A US official told Axios that the US military used cruise missiles to hit two railway bridges in northern Iran on Wednesday. The attack was the first reported US strike on Iranian transportation infrastructure since the ceasefire took effect on April 8.
Agreement termination
Trump terminates Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding
Further escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding from June 17 was "over," hours after the US military launched its first attack on Tuesday. The memorandum aimed to end military conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement between the two nations. "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them," Trump said. "They're scum....led by sick people," he said, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.