Iran says US airstrikes have killed 14 people, injured 78

Agreement termination

Trump terminates Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding

Further escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding from June 17 was "over," hours after the US military launched its first attack on Tuesday. The memorandum aimed to end military conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement between the two nations. "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them," Trump said. "They're scum....led by sick people," he said, alongside NATO ‌Secretary ⁠General Mark Rutte.