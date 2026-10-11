Iran restarts work at Minzadayi nuclear site after Israeli airstrikes
World
Iran has restarted work at its Minzadayi nuclear facility, just months after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes in March 2026.
Fresh satellite images show unusually heavy vehicle traffic and excavation work, suggesting Iran is working to restore its nuclear weapons development capability.
Iran keeps about 75% missile stockpile
The Minzadayi site was struck on March 3, three days after joint U.S.-Israel attacks that kicked off the conflict and killed dozens of top Iranian leaders.
Still, Iran seems determined to bounce back: reports say it has kept about 75% of its missile stockpile from before the war and even received extra supplies from Russia.
All this renewed activity signals Iran isn't backing down, even as tensions stay high in the region.