Iran reveals details of 14-point draft memorandum with US 

Post-war guarantees

Additional provisions in Iranian draft

The treatment of frozen assets also differs. The draft mentions the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiating period, with half available before final talks. Axios, in contrast, reported that Iran could gain access "to some" frozen funds for humanitarian purchases through a mechanism discussed with Qatar. It further states the US and its allies must present plans for rebuilding Iran worth at least $300 billion. The Axios report did not refer to reconstruction assistance.