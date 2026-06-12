Iran reveals details of 14-point draft memorandum with US
What's the story
Iranian media has released details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington. The document, which is still pending final approval by Iranian authorities, highlights major differences from earlier reports by Axios, according to Mehr. The two versions agree on several key points but differ significantly in their implementation.
Hostilities halt
Hostilities and Strait of Hormuz reopening
While Axios reported a 60-day "extension" of the current ceasefire, Iranian media's draft calls for an "immediate and permanent" halt to hostilities on all fronts. This includes Lebanon, followed by 60 days of negotiations toward a final nuclear agreement. The two reports also differ on reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported an "immediate" reopening without tolls, while Iranian media's draft stipulates a 30-day timeline in coordination with Iran.
Economic impact
Sanctions relief
The draft published by Iranian media also differs significantly from Axios on sanctions relief. Axios linked US sanctions relief to Iranian compliance with the agreement. However, the draft published by Mehr calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products, and derivatives and full access to Iran's financial resources. It also calls for lifting all primary and secondary US sanctions imposed through the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.
Post-war guarantees
Additional provisions in Iranian draft
The treatment of frozen assets also differs. The draft mentions the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiating period, with half available before final talks. Axios, in contrast, reported that Iran could gain access "to some" frozen funds for humanitarian purchases through a mechanism discussed with Qatar. It further states the US and its allies must present plans for rebuilding Iran worth at least $300 billion. The Axios report did not refer to reconstruction assistance.
Agreement scope
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty commitments
On the nuclear issue, both versions overlap to some extent. Axios reported a framework for addressing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, with further measures contingent on a follow-up agreement. The draft states that Iran would reaffirm its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to produce nuclear weapons. It also outlines that any final agreement would be endorsed through a UN Security Council resolution and monitored for implementation, provisions not mentioned in Axios's report.