Iran reviews US reply on Strait of Hormuz reopening plan
World
Iran is taking a close look at the US response to its plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil.
The proposal, discussed at the U.N. General Assembly, could see this crucial route back in action within a week if both sides agree.
The US response was conveyed through Qatari intermediaries.
Iran offers ceasefire, $12bn frozen assets
Iran's offer includes a temporary ceasefire, access to $12 billion in frozen assets, and some relief from oil sanctions.
If these terms are met, Iran says it will reopen the strait and restart nuclear talks right away.
Qatar has been quietly helping both sides talk things out behind the scenes.