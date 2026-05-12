Iran's Araghchi eyes high-stakes talks in Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will be visiting India this week for the BRICS Foreign Minister Summit. The summit is scheduled to take place on May 14 and 15. During his visit, Araghchi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the latter's official trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) .

Diplomatic discussions Araghchi's agenda in India includes joint meeting with BRICS ministers Araghchi's agenda in India includes a joint meeting with other BRICS foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia on May 14. The high-level diplomatic engagements come amid rising tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. The situation has had a major impact on India's economy and the wider region.

Ongoing talks Araghchi has been in touch with Jaishankar Since the conflict in Iran began in February, Araghchi has been in touch with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During these talks, he informed Jaishankar about the quickly evolving situation after what Tehran called US and Israeli attacks. He warned that this escalation could have dire consequences for regional and global stability.

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Maritime security India reacts strongly to attacks on vessels in Hormuz India has expressed deep concern over the incident in the Strait of Hormuz, where two Indian-flagged vessels were attacked last month. The country has strongly reacted to attacks on its vessels in this strategic waterway. This highlights India's growing engagement with Iran amid rising tensions in West Asia and their impact on regional stability.

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