Iran's foreign minister dials Jaishankar for 4th time
What's the story
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the fourth time since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. "Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation following what Iran described as US and Israeli attacks, and their impact on regional and global stability....He stressed the determination of the Iranian government, people, and armed forces to exercise their legitimate right of self-defense," according to an Iranian readout of the call.
Self-defense stance
BRICS can play important role in ensuring global stability: Araghchi
Araghchi also urged international and regional organizations to condemn what Iran called a military aggression against the country, emphasizing the role of the BRICS in supporting global stability. "He considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," the readout added.
EAM
Efforts to pull out 28 merchants
Jaishankar, on his part, reiterated India's willingness to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He stressed the importance of collective action for sustainable peace and security in the region. Jaishankar and Araghchi had earlier spoken on February 28, March 5, and 10. The talks come as India steps up efforts to ensure safe passage for 28 merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic route has been partially blocked by Tehran amid rising tensions with the United States and Israel.