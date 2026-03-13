The call was aimed at discussing regional developments

Iran's foreign minister dials Jaishankar for 4th time

By Chanshimla Varah 02:30 pm Mar 13, 202602:30 pm

What's the story

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the fourth time since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. "Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation following what Iran described as US and Israeli attacks, and their impact on regional and global stability....He stressed the determination of the Iranian government, people, and armed forces to exercise their legitimate right of self-defense," according to an Iranian readout of the call.