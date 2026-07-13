Trump, Macron, Meloni...: Iran newspaper lists 13 leaders for revenge
What's the story
A conservative Iranian newspaper has published a list of world leaders it claims could be targeted in retaliation for the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former Supreme Leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28. The Hamshahri newspaper, known for its hardline rhetoric and published by Tehran authorities, released an infographic online on Saturday featuring photos of 13 foreign leaders along with Mojtaba Khamenei's statement vowing revenge.
Vengeance promised
Vengeance is the will of our nation: Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor of the slain leader, has vowed revenge. "Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," he said in his first message since his father's funeral. The infographic released by Hamshahri included US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Expanded targets
Macron, Meloni, Merz also named
The list also included French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The graphic did not appear in the print edition of Hamshahri on Sunday. During the conflict, Iran accused several European nations of complicity by allowing US military aircraft to use their airspace and failing to condemn attacks on its territory.
Unseen successor
Infographic does not indicate official endorsement
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since before the war and was reportedly injured in the strikes that killed his father. The infographic released by Hamshahri does not indicate official endorsement of the names listed for targeting. However, media reports interpret it as a highlight of Iran's intention to retaliate against those it holds responsible for the killing of its Supreme Leader.