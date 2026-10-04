Iran says Hormuz will not reopen without 7 June conditions
Iran has turned down a US peace offer, making it clear the Strait of Hormuz won't reopen unless the United States agrees to seven conditions set back in June.
Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf summed it up: Washington "must understand that the period of dragging out the (diplomatic) process and dictating one-sided demands is over," and said Iran isn't changing its approach just because the US wants it.
Iran's Islamabad MoU conditions, talks ongoing
Iran's conditions for reopening the key waterway were set out in a June agreement based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
According to officials, the US recently made a peace proposal through a mediator, and Iran is sticking to its priorities around security and additional points remain to be communicated to Washington, so talks are still ongoing.