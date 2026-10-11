Iran says US reply insufficient on Strait of Hormuz reopening
World
Iran isn't happy with how the US responded to its proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, called the US reply "insufficient" since important details were left unclear.
Until all seven of Iran's conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would not be opened to them, and no negotiations would take place until these conditions are met.
Hormuz handles 20% of global oil
The Strait of Hormuz is a huge deal because about 20% of the world's oil passes through it.
With tensions still high after recent U.S.-Israel-Iran conflicts, countries like Qatar are trying to get both sides talking again.
For now, though, Iran says it needs full clarity before any real negotiations can move forward.