Iran sends $200 million to Hezbollah in 1st major aid
World
Hezbollah received $200 million from Iran last month to help out families in Lebanon affected by the ongoing fighting.
This is the first significant financial assistance from the group to its supporters affected by this year's war, showing Tehran's support even as it faces tough US sanctions and its own economic struggles.
Hezbollah $3,000 plan trimmed to $160 million
Hezbollah plans to give around 50,000 displaced or affected families an initial $3,000 each.
But moving money into Lebanon isn't easy these days: intermediaries charged a steep 20% fee because of all the restrictions, so only about $160 million will actually reach people in need.