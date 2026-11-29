Iran steps up 'double tapping' strikes in Strait of Hormuz
Iran has been stepping up a tactic called "double tapping," hitting ships more than once, in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
At least six vessels have been struck twice recently, including the Navig8 Messi, which was believed to have been struck three times.
This has sparked fresh worries about safety and stability in one of the world's vital waterways.
Strikes highest since late February 2026
These repeated strikes are at their highest level since late February 2026, causing fires, oil spills, and major disruptions for ships like Tara Gas and Gem No 2.
The maritime industry is split: some say fewer ships are passing through because of the risk, while others believe Iran is trying to shake up global shipping on purpose.
Either way, restoring normal passage through the strait is proving tough as tensions continue.