Iran to ration electricity as President Masoud Pezeshkian urges savings
Iran is about to start rationing electricity, even though it is known for its oil and gas.
War damage and shrinking gas supplies have put a lot of strain on the country's power system.
With winter coming, President Masoud Pezeshkian is asking everyone to save energy wherever they can.
Iran could face 430 million m3 shortfall
Four gas-processing plants have been damaged, so Iran's daily gas deficit could reach 430 million cubic meters this winter, bad news for homes and businesses.
Years of underfunded infrastructure plus tough US sanctions are making things worse, limiting both repairs and economic growth.
Pezeshkian calls it a "silent economic war," highlighting just how tough things are right now.