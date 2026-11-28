The Iranian Army has announced its Navy now controls the stretch of water from the eastern Strait of Hormuz all the way to the northern Indian Ocean, a big deal given ongoing tensions with the US

Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani brushed off the US naval blockade, saying it's not working and that Iran is actively pushing back.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, also highlighted their maintaining surveillance and guarding the maritime region with authority over these key waters.