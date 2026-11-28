Iranian Army: Navy controls Strait of Hormuz to Indian Ocean
The Iranian Army has announced its Navy now controls the stretch of water from the eastern Strait of Hormuz all the way to the northern Indian Ocean, a big deal given ongoing tensions with the US
Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani brushed off the US naval blockade, saying it's not working and that Iran is actively pushing back.
Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, also highlighted their maintaining surveillance and guarding the maritime region with authority over these key waters.
US redirects 158 vessels, tanker struck
This comes after a string of incidents at sea between Iran and the US
On Friday, US forces stopped a ship trying to break their blockade and redirected 158 vessels that followed orders, disabling six that didn't.
An oil tanker was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, reportedly from a naval mine.
With so much global trade passing through these waters, every move here has worldwide impact.