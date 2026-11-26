Iranian drone strike in Kuwait kills 2 technicians from Rheinmetall
An Iranian drone attack hit a key facility in Kuwait on Thursday, killing two Italian technicians working for the German defense company Rheinmetall.
At least four people were injured by falling shrapnel and are now in the hospital.
The strike also caused unspecified material damage at the site, according to Kuwait's Defence Ministry.
Rising Gulf tensions after U.S.-Israeli strikes
This attack is part of a bigger pattern of rising tensions across the Gulf, especially since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.
Kuwait recently boosted its air defenses as these threats increased.
The region's been on edge, with conflicts affecting US military bases and energy sites. Plus, there's extra focus on keeping vessels moving safely through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.