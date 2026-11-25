Iranian mother Samira charged in absentia over Sevda's protest killing
Samira, an Iranian mother, has been charged in absentia with "declaring war on God" after demanding answers for her daughter Sevda's death.
Sevda, just 16, was shot by security forces during protests on the outskirts of Tehran this January.
Instead of helping, authorities made it difficult for Samira to find her daughter's body and tried to pressure her into blaming foreign "terrorists" for the tragedy.
Fled Iran, Samira names suspects online
Forced to flee Iran, Samira is still pushing for justice; she is naming those she believes are responsible online, even though it puts her at huge risk.
She continues naming those she believes were responsible despite the risk.