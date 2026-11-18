Iranian navy: Three tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz
Three tankers ran into sea mines while taking unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian navy.
The vessel had switched off its navigation systems, failing to follow the regulations.
One tanker is still burning near Ghanam Island.
Incidents escalate around Strait of Hormuz
This isn't an isolated incident; just recently, more tankers caught fire from naval mines east of Hormuz.
There was also a Panama-flagged ship hit by a projectile off Oman's coast, forcing its crew to evacuate.
With Reuters verifying the location of the footage using satellite and archival imagery, it's clear that security risks are on the rise in this crucial waterway for global energy supplies.