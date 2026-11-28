Iran vows to open blockade of its ports
What's the story
Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said they will not allow the blockade of its ports to remain in place. "Neither will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain in place," Mokhber was quoted as saying by state media.
Naval authority
Iranian ports are active, maritime escorts are taking place
Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani also confirmed that their ports are active and maritime escorts are taking place.
He said, "Breaking through the enemy blockade is underway, and our ports are active today."
An IRGC spokesperson said the number of tankers trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz through illegal routes has decreased significantly, showing their control over both sides of the strait.
Blockade enforcement
US military disabled commercial cargo ship in Gulf of Oman
The statements came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US military aircraft disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.
The ship's crew had tried to breach the US naval blockade of Iran, CENTCOM said.
"A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer," CENTCOM said, adding that the civilian crew was unharmed.
Blockade impact
Trump calls it 'the greatest naval blockade in history'
US President Donald Trump has praised the effectiveness of the blockade, calling it "the greatest naval blockade in history."
He claimed more oil was moving through the Strait of Hormuz now than before the war began.
"Not one Iranian ship has gotten through the blockade since we established it," Trump said, except for "a little moratorium."