Iranian parents killed pregnant Helia Fattahi aged 19 in Sanandaj
In a heartbreaking story out of Iran, 19-year-old Helia Fattahi, who was pregnant, was killed by her own parents after she told them about her pregnancy.
Reports say they forced her to take a large number of pills and then suffocated her in Sanandaj.
Both parents admitted and arrested
Both parents admitted to the crime and have been arrested.
Human rights groups are calling this an honor killing and say it's part of a troubling rise in violence against women in Iran:
Fattahi's death is the third killing of a young woman in Iran in a little over a week.
Activists are urging stronger laws to protect women and actually hold offenders accountable.