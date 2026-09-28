Iranian rial hits 2.3 million per US dollar amid sanctions
World
Iran's money, the rial, just hit a new low, trading at 2.3 million rials for one US dollar.
This huge drop is mostly because of runaway inflation and tough sanctions, making daily life even harder for people in Iran.
Prices for imported goods are shooting up, and everything feels more expensive.
Iran food prices up 128.1%
Inflation in Iran has jumped past 60%, with food prices up a staggering 128.1% year-on-year compared to last year.
Everyday essentials are getting out of reach for many families.
Experts say continued sanctions and limited access to foreign cash will likely keep the rial under pressure, meaning things could get tougher for both businesses and regular folks trying to get by.