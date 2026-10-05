Iranian women training with firearms in Tehran amid regional tensions
World
With tensions heating up between the US Israel, and Iran, Iranian women in Tehran have started firearms training to get ready for any possible ground attacks.
The sessions, held at military centers like Imam Hussein Square, are part of a bigger push to prepare regular people, not just soldiers, for what could come next.
Trump hints action, U.S.-Iran talks stall
While this training ramps up, talks between the US and Iran aren't going anywhere.
President Trump has hinted that the US might make a big move soon, while Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi says military action isn't the answer and urges fair negotiations instead.
Still, Araghchi made it clear: if there's a fight, Iran plans to respond forcefully, so civilian readiness is now front and center.