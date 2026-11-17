Iran's army says it downed US LUCAS drone over Hormuz
Iran's Army said it had shot down a U.S.-made LUCAS attack drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway.
This follows another recent incident where the IRGC claimed its air defenses had downed a US MQ-1 Predator drone south of Qeshm Island.
The back-and-forth is adding more strain to already tense relations between Iran and the US in this crucial region.
US intercepted Iranian drones targeting Bahrain
Meanwhile, the US military recently stopped several Iranian drones that were reportedly aiming for Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base.
Thankfully, Bahraini authorities managed to prevent any damage or injuries.
All these incidents point to rising military face-offs between the two countries around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping the region on edge.