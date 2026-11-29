Iran's Mohsen Rezaei urges Iraq to resist US trade interference
Iran is urging Iraq not to let the US interfere in their cross-border trade, after reports surfaced that the US wants several border posts shut down.
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei met with Iraq's visiting national security adviser Qasim al-Aboudi and stressed that outside influence shouldn't mess with their economic partnership.
Fuad Hussein confirms US border request
The US is reportedly trying to tighten its naval blockade on Iran by asking Iraq to limit land trade routes, basically closing all but two border crossings.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has confirmed this request, making it clear that Iraq is caught between big power moves from both sides.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions and puts a spotlight on how much global politics can impact everyday trade and cooperation.