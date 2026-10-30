Iran's Revolutionary Guards halt 3 tankers in Strait of Hormuz
World
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have halted three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Two ships were caught using unauthorized routes with their navigation systems turned off, and a supertanker carrying 2 million barrels was stopped after an explosion, likely from hitting a mine.
U.S.-Israeli strikes escalate Iran shipping tensions
These incidents come as U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have raised tensions since February 28.
In response, Iran has tightened control over shipping lanes, warning vessels to stick to approved routes and marking the southern corridor closer to Oman's shores as unauthorized.
The US has also imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, making things even more tense between the two countries.