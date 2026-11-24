Iraq PM orders federal control over Kurdistan oil and borders
Iraq's prime minister just told federal authorities to take charge of oil fields and border crossings in the Kurdistan region, aiming to crack down on corruption after recent oil smuggling scandals.
The Ministry of Oil will manage key fields in provinces like Kirkuk and Nineveh, and the federal Border Crossings Authority will take over border points too.
Kurdistan leaders oppose Baghdad export order
Kurdish leaders aren't thrilled. The Kurdistan Regional Government has been ordered to export oil only through Baghdad, which Prime Minister Masrour Barzani says goes against past deals.
With no clear oil law in place, experts warn this could spark more disputes between Baghdad and Kurdistan, something that's been simmering since the 2017 independence vote.