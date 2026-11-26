Iraqi court sentences 8 French citizens to life for IS
Eight French citizens have been sentenced to life in prison by an Iraqi court for joining the Islamic State group, as part of Iraq's ongoing crackdown on the group.
Two others got 15-year sentences, while decisions for 10 more are still pending.
Iraq tries 47 French nationals
These trials involve 47 French nationals who were moved from Syria and have faced charges since September under Iraq's antiterrorism laws, no matter where their alleged crimes happened.
The process has raised concerns about fairness and speed, especially with overcrowded prisons and human rights groups watching closely.
France has brought back jihadist families but left male suspects like these to face trial abroad.