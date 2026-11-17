Iran's Revolutionary Guard just took credit for a drone attack on a US radar system at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, saying it was payback for alleged US drones entering Iranian airspace.

Hours after Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the new rule, Iran's parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator with the US warned that any civilian sites, like dams or power plants, near US or Israeli military bases could now be seen as fair game in retaliation if similar sites in Iran were targeted.