IRGC claims drone attack on US radar in Bahrain
Iran's Revolutionary Guard just took credit for a drone attack on a US radar system at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, saying it was payback for alleged US drones entering Iranian airspace.
Hours after Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the new rule, Iran's parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator with the US warned that any civilian sites, like dams or power plants, near US or Israeli military bases could now be seen as fair game in retaliation if similar sites in Iran were targeted.
Iran broadens retaliation to civilian sites
Ghalibaf called out what he sees as double standards from the US and Israel, especially after reports suggested Iran's own infrastructure might have military uses.
By broadening its threat to include civilian infrastructure near foreign bases, Iran is making it clear it could extend its retaliatory threats beyond military installations if civilian infrastructure in Iran is targeted.