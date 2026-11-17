Isaac the cat found alive 4 days after Flatbush collapse
Good news out of Brooklyn: Isaac the cat was found alive four days after a deadly building collapse in Flatbush.
His owner, Zariah Coleman, had been desperately hoping for his return since the accident on November 11, which sadly took at least eight lives, including two children.
The reunion brought huge relief to Coleman, who said she was really scared that he didn't make it, but never lost hope.
NYC agencies searched Flatbush rubble
Isaac's rescue was a real team effort: New York City Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, Flatbush Cats, and city officials teamed up to search the rubble.
Coleman had even tried to go back into the damaged building herself because she thought Isaac might be hiding in fear.
Thankfully, her faith paid off and Isaac was reunited with Zariah and was getting checked out at Flatbush Vet.