Isaias, Rachel remnants strike US 441,749 lose power, 4 dead
The US is dealing with a one-two punch from the remnants of Isaias on the East Coast and Rachel in the West.
Isaias knocked out power for 441,749 homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to Florida as it moved inland, after starting as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday.
At least four people have died.
Storms drench Southeast, West flood risks
Even though Isaias has weakened, it's still dumping heavy rain and strong winds across the Southeast.
Out West, Rachel's remnants are raising flood risks from southern Idaho to Mexico's Baja California, with Utah seeing more than 9,500 outages.
Meteorologists say it is pretty unusual for storms to hit both coasts at once, something that last happened in 2021 and before that in 1992.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Simon is making waves (literally) along Mexico's coast with massive surf and heavy downpours.