Islamabad lines shipping containers ahead of Imran Khan release rally
World
Islamabad has lined up shipping containers across the city to limit access before a big rally calling for former prime minister Imran Khan's release.
The event, now pushed to October 4, has led to major roadblocks around sensitive areas, all in an effort to manage crowds and keep things under control.
Containers disrupt Islamabad travel, commuters frustrated
The container barriers have made daily commutes tough: expect longer trips and higher fuel bills as key routes like Attock Bridge are blocked, especially for those coming from Khan's party strongholds.
Truck drivers say their vehicles are sometimes taken, adding to the frustration.
While officials say these steps are needed after past unrest, many locals feel the measures go too far and just make life harder.