US-Israel airstrikes hit Tehran, damage university linked to military: Report

Casualties reported

Airstrikes in Eslamshahr and Qom

In a separate incident, an airstrike hit a residential building in Eslamshar, southwest of Tehran, killing at least 13 people. The target of this strike is not known. Another airstrike in Qom, a major Shiite seminary city south of Tehran, killed at least five people. Iran has not updated its overall casualty figures or disclosed details of material losses from the conflict recently.