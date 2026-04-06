US-Israel airstrikes hit Tehran, damage university linked to military: Report
What's the story
Early Monday, United States-Israel airstrikes targeted Tehran, damaging the Sharif University of Technology and causing gas outages in parts of the city. The attack also impacted a nearby natural gas distribution site. Iranian state media reported multiple explosions and low-flying fighter jets heard intermittently for hours. However, the specific targets within the university remain unclear, as it is currently empty due to online classes amid the ongoing conflict.
Casualties reported
Airstrikes in Eslamshahr and Qom
In a separate incident, an airstrike hit a residential building in Eslamshar, southwest of Tehran, killing at least 13 people. The target of this strike is not known. Another airstrike in Qom, a major Shiite seminary city south of Tehran, killed at least five people. Iran has not updated its overall casualty figures or disclosed details of material losses from the conflict recently.
University background
Sharif University of Technology
The Sharif University of Technology has been sanctioned by several countries for its alleged military links, particularly with Iran's ballistic missile program overseen by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iranian security forces have reportedly been using secondary locations as operational points amid repeated strikes on their bases. The university's campus was empty during the recent airstrikes due to online classes necessitated by ongoing conflict conditions.
Twitter Post
Visuals of aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on university
American and Israeli missiles hit Sharif University in Tehran tonight. Often called #Iran’s MIT, the institution has been home to some of the country’s best and brightest minds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics since 1966. The academic center is one of the most… pic.twitter.com/751goUoNm8— Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) April 6, 2026