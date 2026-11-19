Israel completes ground operation near Al-Bureij, Nuseirat despite US ceasefire
Israel just finished a ground operation in central Gaza, sending tanks into areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.
The goal? To "dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops," the Israeli military said, even though a U.S.-brokered cease-fire was still in place.
Over 1,600 Palestinians killed since truce
Hamas says Israel broke the cease-fire by launching this attack, while Israel argues it was responding to Hamas's own violations.
Since the truce began last year, over 1,600 Palestinians and seven soldiers and one civilian contractor have lost their lives.
The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other.