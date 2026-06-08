Israel confirms airstrikes on Iran's Mahshahr petrochemical complex
What's the story
The Israeli military has confirmed that it carried out targeted airstrikes on a major industrial site in southwestern Iran. The strikes were aimed at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, located in Iran's energy-rich coastal belt. In a brief update on social media platform X, the Israeli military said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had "attacked several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr."
Escalating tensions
Iran launches missiles toward Israel
The airstrikes came after Iran launched a missile barrage toward Israeli territory, triggering air raid sirens across central and southern Israel. The Israeli Air Force earlier said that its advanced aerial defense networks were engaging the incoming threats. "The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," it said in an official statement.
Yemen
Missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli military said it had also intercepted a missile from Yemen on Monday morning. Media reports said the missile attack triggered sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that Israel utilized air-launched ballistic missiles in its strike Monday morning but did not elaborate. Yemen is home to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel during the Israel-Hamas war and thereafter but haven't been completely involved in the Iran war.
Escalating conflict
Escalation threatens diplomatic efforts to end conflict
The missile barrage from Iran came after Israel's airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut. Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs without warning despite Washington's request days ago to stand down. This escalation has jeopardized diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict, which started on February 28. US President Donald Trump had been pushing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for military restraint, with reports claiming he was not "happy" about the Israeli strike in Beirut.
Diplomatic tensions
I call the shots: Trump
Talking to the Financial Times, the US president said Netanyahu would have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran. Trump said, "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots." But the Israeli military on Monday said its air force struck military targets in western and central Iran hours after the Iranian attack.