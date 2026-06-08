Israel confirms airstrikes on Iran's Mahshahr petrochemical complex

Yemen

Missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said it had also intercepted a missile from Yemen on Monday morning. Media reports said the missile attack triggered sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that Israel utilized air-launched ballistic missiles in its strike Monday morning but did not elaborate. Yemen is home to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel during the Israel-Hamas war and thereafter but haven't been completely involved in the Iran war.