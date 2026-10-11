Israel criticizes Mahmoud Abbas as 'Corrupt dictator' after election delay
Israel is criticizing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after he pushed back long-awaited parliamentary elections from Nov. 28, 2026 to Sept. 11, 2027.
Israeli officials say Abbas's claims of Israeli interference are just blame-shifting, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar calling him a "corrupt dictator."
Abbas says Israeli "obstacles" forced the delay, affecting both legislative and presidential votes.
Abbas cites security and Israeli obstacles
Abbas argues the elections can't happen yet because of security and political issues, especially with Israel allegedly blocking preparations in East Jerusalem and Gaza.
These would be the first Palestinian parliamentary elections since 2006, so there is a lot riding on them.
Even major Palestinian groups such as Fatah and Hamas had already suggested a delay, showing how complicated things are on the ground.
The international community keeps urging these elections, hoping they'll help move things forward in the region.