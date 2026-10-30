Israel election produces no majority with Arab parties holding balance

Israel just had a big election, but things are still up in the air.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's team won the most seats (53), but not enough for a majority. The main opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, got 48 seats.

Now, Arab-led parties hold 19 seats and could decide who ends up in power.

Likud has accused these parties of stealing the election and foreign interference, adding more tension to the mix.