Israel election produces no majority with Arab parties holding balance
Israel just had a big election, but things are still up in the air.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's team won the most seats (53), but not enough for a majority. The main opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, got 48 seats.
Now, Arab-led parties hold 19 seats and could decide who ends up in power.
Likud has accused these parties of stealing the election and foreign interference, adding more tension to the mix.
President Isaac Herzog calls for probe
With no clear winner, everyone's scrambling to form alliances: Eisenkot's side might even team up with Arab-led parties.
President Isaac Herzog is calling for an investigation into the stolen election claims to keep things fair.
If no government comes together soon, Israel could be heading for yet another election early next year.
Official results will be certified by November 4.