Israel gridlock as Netanyahu and Eisenkot fail to form government
Israel's political gridlock isn't letting up.
After a four-hour meeting, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud Party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party still couldn't agree on forming a government.
Both sides say they'll keep talking, but there's no date set for the next round.
Eisenkot faces December 6 coalition deadline
Eisenkot has until December 6 to pull together enough support: his party is 13 seats short of the majority needed in parliament.
With no clear winner after October's election, everyone's scrambling for partners: deals with ultra-Orthodox groups, Arab parties, or even sharing power with Likud are all on the table.
But big disagreements over who gets what role are keeping any real progress out of reach.