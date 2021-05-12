Home / News / World News / Israel: Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket strike on Ashkelon
World

Israel: Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket strike on Ashkelon

Written by
Ramya Patelkhana
Last updated on May 12, 2021, 01:50 pm
Israel: Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket strike on Ashkelon
Credits:

A woman hailing from Kerala and working in Israel, who was identified as Soumya Santhosh, has been killed in a rocket attack allegedly launched by Palestinian militant organization Hamas. According to her family members in Kerala, a rocket fell on the 31-year-old woman's residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was on a video call with her husband. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Soumya had been working in Israel for 7 years

Soumya, who hailed from Keerithodu in Kerala's Idukki district, had been working in Israel for the past seven years. She was reportedly working as a caregiver for an elderly woman in Ashkelon. She is survived by her husband Santhosh and a nine-year-old son.

Statement

Her husband heard loud explosion before call got disconnected

Credits:

Soumya's husband Santhosh reportedly heard a loud explosion before the video call got disconnected. "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus, we came to know about the incident," Santhosh's brother Saji was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Attacks

Palestinian militants launched hundreds of rockets since Monday evening

Credits:

The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon—that borders the Gaza Strip in Palestine—has come under a massive fire from Hamas militants based in Gaza as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to escalate. According to reports, the Palestinian militants have launched hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday evening. And, as of 9:00pm (local time) on Tuesday, at least 31 people lost their lives in the violence.

Quote

MoS External Affairs expresses grief over Soumya's demise

On Soumya's death in the Hamas terror attack, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, tweeted that he has spoken with her family to convey his condolences and expressed grief over her tragic demise. He said he has assured all possible assistance to her family. "We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides," he tweeted.

Twitter Post

Assured all possible assistance: Muraleedharan

Tweet

Israel's Ambassador to India condoles her death

Credits:

Ron Malka, the Ambassador of Israel to India, took to Twitter to condole Soumya's death. He said he has also spoken to her family and extended condolences on behalf of Israel. "My heart goes out to her 9-yr-old son, Adon who has lost his mother at such a young age & will have to grow up without her (sic)," Malka added.

Twitter Post

Here's what Malka posted on Twitter

Share this timeline
Next News Article
AstraZeneca vaccine's single dose reduces death risk by 80%: Data

Latest News

International Nurses Day: Shows that went beyond the usual depiction

Entertainment

YouTube begins global roll-out of TikTok clone Shorts

Science

No more Amitabh Bachchan's blog posts? Superstar hints at that

Entertainment

COVID-19: ECB reports annual loss of £16.1 million

Sports

Royal Enfield commences its Singapore operations with a new store

Auto

Latest World News

AstraZeneca vaccine's single dose reduces death risk by 80%: Data

World

School shooting in Russia leaves at least 9 dead

World

US expands Pfizer COVID-19 shot to children 12 and above

World

Nepal overwhelmed by COVID-19, we need help: PM Oli

World

Dubai-based airline Emirates to ship aid for free into India

World
Trending Topics