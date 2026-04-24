Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 3 weeks, Trump announces

United States President Donald Trump has announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon . The announcement came after a high-level meeting at the White House with Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad. "The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah," Trump said.

Strategic goals US hopes to stabilize region through ceasefire extension The United States hopes to stabilize the region and counter Hezbollah's influence through this ceasefire extension. Iran will have to stop funding Hezbollah as part of these efforts, Trump said. The meeting was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Escalating tensions Israeli airstrikes killed Lebanese civilians The ceasefire extension comes after Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people in Lebanon, including journalist Amal Khalil. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the group supports extending the ceasefire if Israel adheres to its terms. Clashes between Hezbollah and Israel resumed on March 2, with Hezbollah launching attacks backed by Iran amid a wider regional conflict.

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