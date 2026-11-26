Israel marks 18 years since Mumbai attacks, honors victims
Marking 18 years since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Israel paid tribute to the victims and showed strong support for India.
On X, Israel's Foreign Ministry honored those lost and stressed that both countries are united against terrorism.
Mumbai attacks left 166 dead
The November 26 attacks left 166 dead, including five Israelis, and over 300 injured when terrorists hit major Mumbai spots like the Taj Hotel and CST station.
Israel's message, "Israel honors the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," highlights how these tragedies connect nations and why fighting terrorism together still matters today.