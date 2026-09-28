Israel panel disqualifies Ra'am and Joint List pending Supreme Court

Israel's Central Elections Committee voted to bar/disqualify Ra'am and the Joint List from contesting next month's Knesset elections, pending Supreme Court review.

This is a big deal because polls showed these parties could have won up to 12 seats, which might have tipped the balance in a tight race where neither Netanyahu's coalition nor the main opposition is expected to get a clear majority.

The final call on whether individual candidates can run now rests with Israel's Supreme Court.