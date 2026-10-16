Israel promotes Indian tourism before Air India Delhi-TelAviv flights
Israel is stepping up its game to welcome more Indian travelers, especially those looking for leisure trips or work conferences.
To make things easier, the tourism ministry held roadshows in major Indian cities and cleared up how to get there, just in time for Air India's direct Delhi-Tel Aviv flights starting December 1.
Israel seeks 70,000 Indian visitors
Moving beyond just religious tourism, Israel wants to see more Indian families and business groups visiting, hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers of 70,000 visitors.
The e-visa process is now super simple (especially if you already have a US or Schengen visa), and officials say Indians will feel right at home thanks to the warm welcome and shared cultural vibes.
With things stabilizing in Israel and airlines returning, it's all about making travel smooth and stress-free for Indian travelers.