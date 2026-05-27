Israel says new head of Hamas military wing killed 

The Israeli military said it has killed Mohammed Odeh, the new commander of Hamas 's military wing, in a strike on Gaza City. Odeh was killed days after his predecessor died in a similar attack. The attack, which took place on Tuesday, also killed at least three Palestinians and injured dozens more. The strike targeted a residential building in one of Gaza City's busiest market areas.

Targeted operation IDF and Shin Bet tracked Odeh's movements for months The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security service said they had been tracking Odeh's movements for several months before the strike. "Several buildings in...Gaza City that served as a hideout for him were attacked after months of intelligence surveillance in order to track his movements and the movements of his assistants in the organization," they said. The attack also hit a nearby apartment belonging to another Hamas member involved in the October 7 raid on southern Israel.

Accusations made 'One of the architects of the October 7 massacre' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described Odeh as "one of the architects of the October 7 massacre." The statement accused him of being responsible for killing, abducting, and wounding Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. This comes after Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, Odeh's predecessor in Hamas's armed wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this month.

Advertisement

Unresolved conflict Over 900 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes during ceasefire Despite a ceasefire with Hamas since October, Israel has continued its airstrikes across Gaza. The Palestinian territory's Hamas-run health ministry reports over 900 people have been killed in these strikes during the ceasefire. Israel hasdefended its actions by saying it is targeting Hamas members while accusing the group of violating the ceasefire by not disarming.

Advertisement